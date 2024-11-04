Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTC Wins Captain's Cup

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RTC Wins Captain's Cup

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 1, 2024) Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen M Yargosz, center, awards the NSGL Captain's Cup to Recruit Training Command Commanding Officer, Capt. Kenneth Froberg, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Shan Rajani, right, November 1, 2024. The previous Captain's Cup winner was 9th Marine Corps District. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:34
    Photo ID: 8735271
    VIRIN: 241101-N-HR150-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Wins Captain's Cup, by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Captain's Cup
    Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download