RTC Wins Captain's Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 1, 2024) Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen M Yargosz, center, awards the NSGL Captain's Cup to Recruit Training Command Commanding Officer, Capt. Kenneth Froberg, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Shan Rajani, right, November 1, 2024. The previous Captain's Cup winner was 9th Marine Corps District. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)