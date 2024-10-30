Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Operations Group, Detachment 1, assumption of command ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Operations Group commander, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, left, hands the 926th OG, Detachment 1, guidon to Lt. Col. David Cruden, right, during an assumption of ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 18, 2024. The 926th OG, Det. 1, is responsible for increasing joint force lethality by delivering advanced operational command and control training and advanced exercise support.

