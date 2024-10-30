926th Operations Group, Detachment 1, assumption of command ceremony

Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Operations Group commander, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, left, hands the 926th OG, Detachment 1, guidon to Lt. Col. David Cruden, right, during an assumption of ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 18, 2024. The 926th OG, Det. 1, is responsible for increasing joint force lethality by delivering advanced operational command and control training and advanced exercise support.
