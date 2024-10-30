U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Mcullon, a combat medic, with the Illinois Army National Guard, rushes through an ambush toward simulated casualties during a situational training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. The 254th Regiment's Regional Training Institute hosted the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course to train the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8731808
|VIRIN:
|240329-A-AA072-7623
|Resolution:
|2585x1723
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
