    Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Mcullon, a combat medic, with the Illinois Army National Guard, rushes through an ambush toward simulated casualties during a situational training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. The 254th Regiment's Regional Training Institute hosted the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course to train the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8731808
    VIRIN: 240329-A-AA072-7623
    Resolution: 2585x1723
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    New Jersey
    TCCC
    68W
    CLS

