    Maryland Air National Guard returns home after supporting multiple operations during Middle Eastern deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.01.2024

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Airmen pose for a group photograph during a recent deployment to the United States Central Command area of operations. During the approximate 100-day deployment in multiple locations the Maryland Air National Guard supported three separate and ongoing operations: Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Poseidon Archer. (Courtesy photograph)

    Maryland Air National Guard
    175th Wing

