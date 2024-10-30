Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: Pfc. Brittany Bowen

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Pfc. Brittany Bowen, Unit Supply Specialist, HQ Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.

    Private 1st Class Bowen, as the Unit Supply Specialist for Alpha Company, played a pivotal role in the successful execution of a company-level field exercise. Her meticulous planning ensured that food was provided to more than 70 Soldiers, and field hygiene equipment was in place at the training site.

    She is also the cornerstone of support for all hand receipts for the supply section, ensuring accountability for equipment valued over $100,000. Her tireless efforts, often involving long hours, ensure that Soldiers have what they need to conduct support missions across the European and African theaters. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

