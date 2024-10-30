Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Commander visits Area Distribution Node project

    MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, poses for a photo with the Area Distribution Node development team during a site visit to Mainz-Kastel Station, Germany, October 28, 2024. The visit was to inspect the progress and functionality of the Area Distribution Node. The project is designed to meet the command and control mission requirements for unit stations at Mainz-Kastel, including the 56th Artillery Command, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, and the Enterprise Management Operations Center. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 03:25
    Photo ID: 8730010
    VIRIN: 241028-A-FX425-1810
    Resolution: 5760x3013
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    NETCOM
    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE

