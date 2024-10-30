2d TSB Commander visits Area Distribution Node project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, poses for a photo with the Area Distribution Node development team during a site visit to Mainz-Kastel Station, Germany, October 28, 2024. The visit was to inspect the progress and functionality of the Area Distribution Node. The project is designed to meet the command and control mission requirements for unit stations at Mainz-Kastel, including the 56th Artillery Command, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, and the Enterprise Management Operations Center. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)