Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command closed-out another record-breaking fiscal year, executing at 99.9% across a diverse portfolio, enabling successful mission performance and critical support to meet Department of the Air Force needs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8729368
    VIRIN: 211013-F-JT962-1002
    Resolution: 3957x9425
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    FY24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download