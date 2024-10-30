The Air Force Materiel Command closed-out another record-breaking fiscal year, executing at 99.9% across a diverse portfolio, enabling successful mission performance and critical support to meet Department of the Air Force needs.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8729368
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-JT962-1002
|Resolution:
|3957x9425
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC executes flawless Fiscal Year 2024
No keywords found.