Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Farewell to a Legend

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Farewell to a Legend

    CORONADO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Christopher D Nette 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    With the final departure of the F/A-18 Hornet, FRCSW closes a chapter in its storied legacy, transitioning toward the future of naval aviation. This aircraft, maintained by skilled hands and experienced minds, reflects FRCSW’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8728741
    VIRIN: 241031-D-XC190-2604
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 343.46 KB
    Location: CORONADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell to a Legend, by Christopher D Nette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCSW Bids Farewell to Its Last Legacy Aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEGACY
    NAVAIR
    FRCSW
    NAVAL AVIATION
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download