Farewell to a Legend

With the final departure of the F/A-18 Hornet, FRCSW closes a chapter in its storied legacy, transitioning toward the future of naval aviation. This aircraft, maintained by skilled hands and experienced minds, reflects FRCSW’s ongoing commitment to excellence.
10.31.2024
10.31.2024
FRCSW Bids Farewell to Its Last Legacy Aircraft
