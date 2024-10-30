Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Civilian Recognized as Brigade’s Civilian of the Quarter

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Marvin Lopez 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Mr. Tippet, Brigade Civilian of the Quarter, poses outside the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade Headquarters.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 06:23
    Photo ID: 8727605
    VIRIN: 241031-A-RW312-2474
    Resolution: 5464x7285
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Civilian Recognized as Brigade’s Civilian of the Quarter, by CPL Marvin Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilian of the Quarter

