Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing sports shout-out group photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing sports shout-out group photo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary wing pose for a group photo alongside 379 AEW leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2024. Airmen gave video shout-outs in support of their respective NFL and NHL teams. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 06:21
    Photo ID: 8727554
    VIRIN: 241029-F-LY429-1001
    Resolution: 4494x2528
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing sports shout-out group photo, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Sports
    Morale
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    379AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download