U.S. and Japanese space specialists train together during Keen Sword 25

Guardians from across the U.S. Space Force pose for a photo with their Japanese counterparts from Japan’s Space Operations Group at Japan Self-Defense Force Fuchu Air Base, Fuchu, Japan on Oct. 22, 2024. A bilateral group of 73 specialists from both countries conducted space academics followed by a two-day tabletop exercise, with the events meant to exercise concepts of communication between key space stakeholders from both nations. (courtesy photo by Japan Air Self-Defense Force).
Partners in Space: Guardians, Japanese counterparts train together during Keen Sword 25
