    U.S. and Japanese space specialists train together during Keen Sword 25

    U.S. and Japanese space specialists train together during Keen Sword 25

    FUCHU, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    United States Forces Japan

    Guardians from across the U.S. Space Force pose for a photo with their Japanese counterparts from Japan’s Space Operations Group at Japan Self-Defense Force Fuchu Air Base, Fuchu, Japan on Oct. 22, 2024. A bilateral group of 73 specialists from both countries conducted space academics followed by a two-day tabletop exercise, with the events meant to exercise concepts of communication between key space stakeholders from both nations. (courtesy photo by Japan Air Self-Defense Force).

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Location: FUCHU, JP
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Partners in Space: Guardians, Japanese counterparts train together during Keen Sword 25

    Guardians
    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    Space Command
    Fuchu
    Keen Sword 25

