I am The 908th: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood

Ever since the eighth grade when she watched her older sister graduate from Air Force basic military training, Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron administration specialist, knew she would join the military. Bedgood’s dedication, work ethic and Airman warrior ethos earned her recognition as the 908th Flying Training Wing Airman of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John Stamm)