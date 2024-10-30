Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am The 908th: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I am The 908th: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Ever since the eighth grade when she watched her older sister graduate from Air Force basic military training, Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron administration specialist, knew she would join the military. Bedgood’s dedication, work ethic and Airman warrior ethos earned her recognition as the 908th Flying Training Wing Airman of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John Stamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8726773
    VIRIN: 241030-F-OH179-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download