Lasso Lessons from an Army Cowboy

Army Specialist Ethan Crouch (right) is more than a Bareback Bronc Rodeo rider, he is also a Combat Medic 68W in the United States Army Reserve. Spc. Crouch attended the 97th Annual National Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo to share rodeo advice and real world wisdom with students, teachers, parents, and chaperones Oct. 23-25, 2024 at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis.