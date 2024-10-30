Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lasso Lessons from an Army Cowboy

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lasso Lessons from an Army Cowboy

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Army Specialist Ethan Crouch (right) is more than a Bareback Bronc Rodeo rider, he is also a Combat Medic 68W in the United States Army Reserve. Spc. Crouch attended the 97th Annual National Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo to share rodeo advice and real world wisdom with students, teachers, parents, and chaperones Oct. 23-25, 2024 at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8725833
    VIRIN: 241025-A-KL974-7333
    Resolution: 5232x3611
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lasso Lessons from an Army Cowboy, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FFA
    Spc. Ethan Crouch
    Rodeo Rider Army
    Army Rodeo Rider Crouch
    National FFA Convention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download