U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Foxborough

241029-N-PG545-1004, Foxborough, Mass.(October 29, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine performs alongside students who are a part of Jazzhers, an organization committed to providing girls and non-binary musicians with mentors and skills that will help them become connected and feel empowered within the jazz community. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to connect with young musicians around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
