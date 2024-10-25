Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Foxborough

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241029-N-PG545-1004, Foxborough, Mass.(October 29, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine performs alongside students who are a part of Jazzhers, an organization committed to providing girls and non-binary musicians with mentors and skills that will help them become connected and feel empowered within the jazz community. National tours are an opportunity for Navy Band musicians to connect with young musicians around the country through clinics, masterclasses and school performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 23:45
    VIRIN: 241029-N-PQ545-1004
    Location: FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

