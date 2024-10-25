Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite helps an attendee at the 97th Annual National Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention experience what it feels like to wear an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8724352
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-KL974-6888
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trying on an EOD Suit at National FFA, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
