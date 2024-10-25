Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trying on an EOD Suit at National FFA

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite helps an attendee at the 97th Annual National Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention experience what it feels like to wear an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suit.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8724352
    VIRIN: 241023-A-KL974-6888
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Trying on an EOD Suit at National FFA, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASCOM
    EOD Suit
    National FFA

