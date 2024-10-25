Hawgs get salty in Key Largo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II engages with a fast moving boat as part of the Salty Hawg training exercise near Key Largo, Fla., August 20, 2024. Salty Hawg 2024 was an inaugural training exercise to sustain and showcase the A-10’s extensive ability to be productive in small, fast boat attacks. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Charity Gardner) (Modifications were made to the photo to enhance the subject with cropping and color corrections.)