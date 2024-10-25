Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Monarch Dining Facility gather for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 25, 2024. The Monarch serves more than 1,100 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Travis AFB Monarch Dining Facility group photo, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

