Travis AFB Monarch Dining Facility group photo

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Monarch Dining Facility gather for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 25, 2024. The Monarch serves more than 1,100 personnel through three meal opportunities daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|10.25.2024
|10.29.2024 12:43
|8723977
|241025-F-OY799-1017
|3766x2118
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
