Keesler Defenders shine as examples of success

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joyce Harkness, 81st Security Forces Squadron investigator, poses with the John L. Levitow Award she earned in Airman Leadership School at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 24, 2024. The Levitow Award carries the highest honor in professional military education and is presented to a member who achieves the highest overall standing based on a combination of academic scores, performance evaluations and leadership qualities.