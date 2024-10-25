Keesler Defenders shine as examples of success

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joyce Harkness, 81st Security Forces Squadron investigator, poses with the John L. Levitow Award she earned in Airman Leadership School at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 24, 2024. The Levitow Award carries the highest honor in professional military education and is presented to a member who achieves the highest overall standing based on a combination of academic scores, performance evaluations and leadership qualities.

    Leadership
    Discipline
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing

