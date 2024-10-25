One hundred and one years ago, on Oct. 29, 1923, Türkiye declared itself an independent republic, and in commemoration of Republic Day, ceremonies, parades and other events will take place throughout the country on Sunday. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar)
Modern Türkiye celebrates 101 years
