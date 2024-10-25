Column A shows how the human eye differentiates color. Column B shows how the small biomimetic sensor (compared to a quarter) discriminates between different chemicals using the International Commission on Illumination infrared (CIE-IR) approach (B3) and the more traditional machine learning approach (B4). [NIR = near IR, SWIR = short-wave IR, MWIR = mid-wave IR, LWIR = long-wave, VLWIR = very long-wave IR, DIMP = diisopropyl methylphosphonate, DMMP = dimethyl methylphosphonate] (Image by Ken Ewing, NRL)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 23:37
|Photo ID:
|8722974
|VIRIN:
|241028-D-D0490-1002
|Resolution:
|2083x1385
|Size:
|402.88 KB
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Farther Than the Eye Can See, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.