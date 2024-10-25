Farther Than the Eye Can See

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Column A shows how the human eye differentiates color. Column B shows how the small biomimetic sensor (compared to a quarter) discriminates between different chemicals using the International Commission on Illumination infrared (CIE-IR) approach (B3) and the more traditional machine learning approach (B4). [NIR = near IR, SWIR = short-wave IR, MWIR = mid-wave IR, LWIR = long-wave, VLWIR = very long-wave IR, DIMP = diisopropyl methylphosphonate, DMMP = dimethyl methylphosphonate] (Image by Ken Ewing, NRL)