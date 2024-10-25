Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The proclamation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is featured in support of the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki Aquarium on Oct. 28, 2024, which takes place in conjunction with the Navy's large scale removal of invasive octocorals in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024. The week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, includes talks, webinars, and a new exhibit at Waikiki Aquarium featuring illegal marine aquarium species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

