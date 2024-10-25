Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The division of aquatic resources team (DAR) from the Department of Land and Natural Resources is featured in support of the Navy's large scale removal of invasive octocorals in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024 at the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki aquarium, which begins Oct. 28, 2024. The DAR team consists of technicians, biologists, and administrative personnel who assist the Navy to detect and prevent the spread of invasive species into Hawaii waters around Pearl Harbor. The Waikiki Aquarium tank behind them holds invasive species that have taken over areas of Pearl Harbor and is part of the week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, and also includes talks and webinars about invasive species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)