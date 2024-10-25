Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The division of aquatic resources team (DAR) from the Department of Land and Natural Resources is featured in support of the Navy's large scale removal of invasive octocorals in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024 at the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki aquarium, which begins Oct. 28, 2024. The DAR team consists of technicians, biologists, and administrative personnel who assist the Navy to detect and prevent the spread of invasive species into Hawaii waters around Pearl Harbor. The Waikiki Aquarium tank behind them holds invasive species that have taken over areas of Pearl Harbor and is part of the week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, and also includes talks and webinars about invasive species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:27
    Photo ID: 8722836
    VIRIN: 241028-O-RD674-3925
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Waikiki Aquarium
    Don't Let It Loose
    Navy octocoral removal
    division of aquatic resources

