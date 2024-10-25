Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Kenya tree coral (Capnella spicata) on display in a Waikiki Aquarium tank is featured in support of the Navy's large scale removal of invasive species in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024 at the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki aquarium, which begins Oct. 28, 2024. The Waikiki Aquarium tank also holds other invasive species that have taken over areas of Pearl Harbor including, the Pulse coral (Unomia stolonifera), the Hammer coral, the green Majano anemone, and the Rhodactis mushroom coral, a green corallimorph. This tank exhibit is part of the week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, and also includes talks and webinars about invasive species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:12
    Photo ID: 8722821
    VIRIN: 241028-O-RD674-8675
    Resolution: 2864x2587
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports &ldquo;Don&rsquo;t Let it Loose&rdquo; Campaign

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Waikiki Aquarium
    Don't Let It Loose
    Kenya tree coral
    Navy large scale octocoral removal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download