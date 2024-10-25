U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security
Forces Squadron work alongside the
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Airport
Bureau explosive detection K9 team during
joint training organized by Beale’s Explosive
Ordnance Disposal team at Beale Air Force
Base, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Joint training
between Beale and local law enforcement
builds relationships and camaraderie that
can assist Beale in the event of an
emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles
Borsos)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8722813
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-JK025-1256
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office EOD Dogs Train at Beale AFB's Dragon Town, by Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.