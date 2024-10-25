Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento County Sheriff's Office EOD Dogs Train at Beale AFB's Dragon Town

    BEALE AFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security
    Forces Squadron work alongside the
    Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Airport
    Bureau explosive detection K9 team during
    joint training organized by Beale’s Explosive
    Ordnance Disposal team at Beale Air Force
    Base, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Joint training
    between Beale and local law enforcement
    builds relationships and camaraderie that
    can assist Beale in the event of an
    emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles
    Borsos)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:03
    Location: BEALE AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
