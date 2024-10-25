Sacramento County Sheriff's Office EOD Dogs Train at Beale AFB's Dragon Town

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security

Forces Squadron work alongside the

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Airport

Bureau explosive detection K9 team during

joint training organized by Beale’s Explosive

Ordnance Disposal team at Beale Air Force

Base, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Joint training

between Beale and local law enforcement

builds relationships and camaraderie that

can assist Beale in the event of an

emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles

Borsos)