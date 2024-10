Navy to Launch Large-Scale Removal of Invasive Octocorals, Supports “Don’t Let it Loose” Campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Rhodactis mushroom coral, a green corallimorph, on display in a Waikiki Aquarium tank is featured in support of the Navy's large scale removal of invasive species in Pearl Harbor during the fall of 2024 at the kickoff for the week-long "Don't Let it Loose" campaign at the Waikiki aquarium, which begins Oct. 28, 2024. The Waikiki Aquarium tank also holds other invasive species that have taken over areas of Pearl Harbor including the Kenya tree coral (Capnella spicata), the Pulse coral (Unomia stolonifera), the Hammer coral, and the green Majano anemone. This tank exhibit is part of the week-long campaign, which the Navy is supporting, and also includes talks and webinars about invasive species. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)