    Happy Veterans Day!

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Melanie Perez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    We honor and express our deepest gratitude to all the brave women and men who have served and currently serve. Join us in thanking our Navy veterans for their sacrifices and commitment to duty. (U.S. Navy Graphic Design by Mass Communications Specialist Melanie Perez)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:06
    VIRIN: 241011-N-CJ616-1001
    Location: NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, US
    C3F, VeteransDay, USNavy

