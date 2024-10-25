V Corps Participates in Carpathian Arc exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rebekah Bell, an aviation planner with V Corps, stands alongside fellow participants of Carpathian Arc in Sibiu, Romania, Oct. 27, 2024. Carpathian Arc is designed to improve interoperability at the staff level and hone lethality among NATO nations.