VTANG Honors Deployers

From left to right: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew Lehman, Staff Sgt. Jana Somero, and Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Berthiaume, all members of the 158th Fighter Wing who are deployed overseas as part of the regularly scheduled cycle known as a Reserve Component Period, stand by the Camp Lemonnier sign in Djibouti, Africa, October 26, 2024. More than 50 Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing are deploying this fall to support ongoing missions in the United States Central Command and United States Africa Command theaters.