VTANG Honors Deployers

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    158th Fighter Wing

    From left to right: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mathew Lehman, Staff Sgt. Jana Somero, and Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Berthiaume, all members of the 158th Fighter Wing who are deployed overseas as part of the regularly scheduled cycle known as a Reserve Component Period, stand by the Camp Lemonnier sign in Djibouti, Africa, October 26, 2024. More than 50 Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing are deploying this fall to support ongoing missions in the United States Central Command and United States Africa Command theaters.

    Honoring Our Deployed Airmen on National Day of the Deployed

