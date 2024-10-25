Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    241025-N-PX557-1072

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (October 25, 2024)

    Group photograph of officer and enlisted personnel assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, October 25. Pictured left to right: Information Systems Technician 1st Class Colton Henroid, Lt. j.g. Jacob Butikofer, Lt. Yan Wang, Cmdr. Anton Adam, Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, Lt. j.g. Joshua Gallagher, Lt. Vahan Zakharian, and Lt. Cmdr. Melanie Martins. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Military Group Photo, by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

