Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailor maintains cleanliness of flag mess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Anna Macalaguim, from Lake Orion, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), wipes down the salad bar in the flag mess during lunch service while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 26. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)