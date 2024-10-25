Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse assist with tree removal after the devastation of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina October 8, 2024. These volunteers are just a few of the thousands of people who have served through the organization in the western North Carolina relief effort. (Courtesy Photo)
Maryland Air Guard airman volunteers to help with North Carolina Hurricane Helene relief
