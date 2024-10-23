Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator at the North Carolina State Emergency Operations Center

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel Lyon 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Raleigh, N.C. (October 18th, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell pets two Crisis Response Canines at the North Carolina State Emergency Operations Center while she was there getting briefed on the ongoing recovery efforts across the state.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8718413
    VIRIN: 241018-O-LO438-8066
    Resolution: 7390x5073
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator at the North Carolina State Emergency Operations Center, by Daniel Lyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

