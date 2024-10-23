Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mess Deck Integration [Image 3 of 3]

    Mess Deck Integration

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (October 23, 2024) Japan Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Arisa Makino and U.S. Navy Ensign Qi Wan assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) have a conversation in the ward room during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

