Up, up and away

A C-5M Super Galaxy performs a touch and go landing during a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024. Eighteen C-5Ms are assigned to Dover AFB. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|10.22.2024
|10.24.2024 21:05
|8717655
|241022-F-BO262-3001
|4928x3280
|1.59 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|6
|0
