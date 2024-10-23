Up, up and away

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    A C-5M Super Galaxy performs a touch and go landing during a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024. Eighteen C-5Ms are assigned to Dover AFB. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:05
    VIRIN: 241022-F-BO262-3001
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircrew
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

