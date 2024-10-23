Up, up and away

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-5M Super Galaxy performs a touch and go landing during a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024. Eighteen C-5Ms are assigned to Dover AFB. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)