SAWOC Visit

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, right, discusses naval warfighting capabilities with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit during a scheduled visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Oct. 22, 2024. Members of the senior amphibious warfare officer course and Rear Adm. McCoy met with Col. Thomas Trimble, commanding officer, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and staff, as part of a scheduled visit to discuss the capabilities of a MEU, it’s integration with an Amphibious Ready Group, and the importance of building and maintaining an interdependent naval expeditionary force when forward deployed as crisis response in support of U.S. national security interests around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)