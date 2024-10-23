Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division, Keyport undersea warfare expert receives National Defense Industry Association Bronze Medal

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division, Keyport undersea warfare expert receives National Defense Industry Association Bronze Medal

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Allen Couture, deputy division head of Fleet Warfighting Readiness and Operations at the NUWC Division, Keyport Pacific Detachment in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was awarded the National Defense Industrial Association Bronze Medal Award for Technical Achievement in Undersea Warfare.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:01
    Photo ID: 8716987
    VIRIN: 241024-N-EI510-2867
    Resolution: 1996x2072
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport undersea warfare expert receives National Defense Industry Association Bronze Medal, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport undersea warfare expert receives National Defense Industry Association Bronze Medal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download