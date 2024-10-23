NUWC Division, Keyport undersea warfare expert receives National Defense Industry Association Bronze Medal

Allen Couture, deputy division head of Fleet Warfighting Readiness and Operations at the NUWC Division, Keyport Pacific Detachment in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was awarded the National Defense Industrial Association Bronze Medal Award for Technical Achievement in Undersea Warfare.
10.24.2024
|10.24.2024 15:01
|8716987
|241024-N-EI510-2867
|1996x2072
|2.88 MB
KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|10
|0
