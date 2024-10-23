Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Manuel Jesus Barrientos Alcedo

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240918-N-NC885-2001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 18, 2024) Manuel Jesus Barrientos Alcedo, the management assistant for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire Department, poses for a photo Sept. 18, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

