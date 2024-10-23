F-35 maintainers perform servicing inspection aboard JS Kaga during sea trials

Maintainers from the F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force perform the last step of a Before Operation Servicing inspection on an F-35B Lightning II in the hangar of Japan’s Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) Oct. 21, 2024. The maintainers, part of a broader Pax ITF test team, are embarked on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s largest ship to execute developmental test to certify that recent modifications will support fixed-wing operations from the destroyer. Maintenance is a cornerstone of the Pax ITF’s ability to effectively conduct safe, secure, and efficient flight test.
