    F-35 maintainers perform servicing inspection aboard JS Kaga during sea trials

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Darin Russell 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Maintainers from the F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force perform the last step of a Before Operation Servicing inspection on an F-35B Lightning II in the hangar of Japan’s Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) Oct. 21, 2024. The maintainers, part of a broader Pax ITF test team, are embarked on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s largest ship to execute developmental test to certify that recent modifications will support fixed-wing operations from the destroyer. Maintenance is a cornerstone of the Pax ITF’s ability to effectively conduct safe, secure, and efficient flight test.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:34
    TAGS

    F-35B Lightning II
    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force
    JMSDF (DDH 184)
    JapanUSAlliance

