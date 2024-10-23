U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, walk away from a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter after Lutton received his first flight in the aircraft, Oct. 5, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the visit, Lutton had the opportunity to meet with members throughout the wing to see the progress they have made in the transition to become the formal training unit for the MH-139A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8713552
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-GA145-1307
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Strike Deputy Commander takes first flight in Grey Wolf while visiting 908th, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Strike Deputy Commander takes first flight in Grey Wolf while visiting 908th
Maxwell Air Force Base