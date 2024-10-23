Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Strike Deputy Commander takes first flight in Grey Wolf while visiting 908th

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, walk away from a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter after Lutton received his first flight in the aircraft, Oct. 5, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the visit, Lutton had the opportunity to meet with members throughout the wing to see the progress they have made in the transition to become the formal training unit for the MH-139A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8713552
    VIRIN: 241005-F-GA145-1307
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    20th Air Force
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

