Global Strike Deputy Commander takes first flight in Grey Wolf while visiting 908th

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, walk away from a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter after Lutton received his first flight in the aircraft, Oct. 5, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the visit, Lutton had the opportunity to meet with members throughout the wing to see the progress they have made in the transition to become the formal training unit for the MH-139A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)