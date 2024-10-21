Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No 54 Signals Unit RAF Patch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No 54 Signals Unit RAF Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    No. 54 Signals Unit RAF "Keepers of the Peace"
    Photo of the Patch 1k+ asset, digital photo taken with an old video camera.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8712560
    VIRIN: 241022-N-KF756-1609
    Resolution: 1784x2360
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No 54 Signals Unit RAF Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    Signals
    NAWDC
    Royal Air Force (RAF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download