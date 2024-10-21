No. 54 Signals Unit RAF "Keepers of the Peace"
Photo of the Patch 1k+ asset, digital photo taken with an old video camera.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8712560
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-KF756-1609
|Resolution:
|1784x2360
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No 54 Signals Unit RAF Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.