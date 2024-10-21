Netherlands Air Force visit to USAACE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commodore Erwin van Beljouw, commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Air Support Command, meets with Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, during a site visit at Fort Novosel, Ala., October 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)