    Netherlands Air Force visit to USAACE

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Air Commodore Erwin van Beljouw, commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Air Support Command, meets with Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, during a site visit at Fort Novosel, Ala., October 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

