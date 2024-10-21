Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Celebrates 249th Navy Birthday

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    The installation celebrated the Navy's 249th birthday with a cake cutting and special meal at the Ney Hall Galley today. Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke cut the ceremonial cake with Master-At-Arms Seaman Joshua O'Neill, representing the senior officer and youngest Sailor in the command.

