The installation celebrated the Navy's 249th birthday with a cake cutting and special meal at the Ney Hall Galley today. Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke cut the ceremonial cake with Master-At-Arms Seaman Joshua O'Neill, representing the senior officer and youngest Sailor in the command.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8710891
|VIRIN:
|241016-D-PK198-9636
|Resolution:
|1571x1656
|Size:
|578.26 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Newport Celebrates 249th Navy Birthday, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.