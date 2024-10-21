Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8709687 VIRIN: 241021-N-KF756-4629 Resolution: 1770x1842 Size: 912.86 KB Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Qualified Weapons Instructor ISR Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.