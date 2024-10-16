Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Annapolis to hold trunk or treat and open house

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis and local, state, and federal partners invites the community to attend a free public trunk or treat and open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coast Guard Station, October 26. The event will take place rain or shine and will include local, state, and federal agencies, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Coast Guard Recruiting Office Baltimore who will participate with assets and static displays. (U.S. Coast Guard Graphic courtesy of Coast Guard Station Annapolis)

