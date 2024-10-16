A-10 soars over Georgia

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, flies over the flight line at Robins AFB, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. The A-10C reached initial operation capability in 2007, with close air support capabilities including its combination of large and varied ordnance load, austere field capability and survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8709461
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-UN330-1011
|Resolution:
|4821x3214
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
A-10 Thunderbolt II