    A-10 soars over Georgia

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, flies over the flight line at Robins AFB, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2024. The A-10C reached initial operation capability in 2007, with close air support capabilities including its combination of large and varied ordnance load, austere field capability and survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

