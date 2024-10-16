Brooke Army Medical Center's Facility Dogs pose for a photo in front of the hospital's main entrance at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8708806
|VIRIN:
|241015-D-HZ730-4032
|Resolution:
|7057x4705
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC Facility Dogs, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.