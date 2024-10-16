Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW hosts 3rd Quarter Awards ceremony

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control Complex receive the Team of the Quarter award during the 51st Fighter Wing third quarter awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 18, 2024. The Team of the Quarter award recognizes the office that displayed exemplary performance while executing the wing’s “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

