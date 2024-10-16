Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine

    SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Chad McNeeley    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink in Kyiv, Oct. 21, 2024. Austin arrived for his fourth visit to Ukraine meet with Ukrainian leaders and reiterate the support of the United States in their ongoing fight against Russian aggression and to underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself on the battlefield. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Russia
    Ukraine
    secdefaustin
    Umerov
    Zelenskyy

