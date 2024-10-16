507th Chief of Staff Launches CGOLD to Forge Tomorrow’s Air Force Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 507th Air Refueling Wing, launched the inaugural Company Grade Officer Leadership Development program on Oct. 20, 2024, designed specifically for the wing’s junior officers. During the event, Lt. Col. Mark Vardaro, chief of staff, spoke about leadership with a craftsman's care, precision, and purpose. As the architect of the CGOLD program, Vardaro is driven by a clear mission: to shape tomorrow’s Air Force leaders by giving them more than just skills, he aims to provide them with connections, confidence, and resilience.