    Historic Induction of the MH-53E Sea Dragon into Florida Museum

    TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Cragg 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 embarked on a significant mission to Titusville, Florida, Oct. 16, where they officially presented an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter to the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), which will be on loan to Valiant Air Command in Titusville. Attendees spoke with the pilots and aircrew after the MH-53E arrived at the museum.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8706717
    VIRIN: 241016-N-PN306-1010
    Resolution: 5381x4284
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
