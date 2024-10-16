Historic Induction of the MH-53E Sea Dragon into Florida Museum

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 embarked on a significant mission to Titusville, Florida, Oct. 16, where they officially presented an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter to the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), which will be on loan to Valiant Air Command in Titusville. Attendees spoke with the pilots and aircrew after the MH-53E arrived at the museum.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8706717
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-PN306-1010
|Resolution:
|5381x4284
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
